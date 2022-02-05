Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $56.29

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $34,884,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 409,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 512,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,361. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

