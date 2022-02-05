Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAN. cut their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

