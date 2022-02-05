Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 3,700 ($49.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,208.67.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $22.79 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

