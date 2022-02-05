Anyswap (ANY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $433.05 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $23.23 or 0.00055958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $433.05 million and approximately $25.82 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.47 or 0.07217132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.84 or 0.99930274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006490 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.