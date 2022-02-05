AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AON opened at $291.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. AON has a fifty-two week low of $209.57 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.04 and its 200 day moving average is $287.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

