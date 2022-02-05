Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $866.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

AINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.