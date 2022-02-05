Apollon (XAP) Price Reaches $0.0001

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 100.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Apollon has a total market cap of $12,338.55 and $114.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollon has traded up 118.5% against the US dollar. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

