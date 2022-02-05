Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $51.79, but opened at $54.75. Appian shares last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 1,342 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032 and have sold 12,120 shares valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Appian by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Appian by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

