Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

