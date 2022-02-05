Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,925,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 727,614 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,121,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 33.8% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 90,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 44.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,853,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $262,229,000 after acquiring an additional 568,733 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 65.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

