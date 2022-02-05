Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 39,388.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $10,286,000. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.69 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

