Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $208.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 168,100 shares of company stock worth $387,751. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.