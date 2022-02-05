Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbe Robotics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Shares of ARBE opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,192,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,020,000. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.