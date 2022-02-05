ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of AETUF opened at $11.85 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

