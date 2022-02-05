ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $111.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.