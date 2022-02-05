Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $4,296,239.82 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $4,296,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARES opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

