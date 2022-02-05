Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $1,307,342.40 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,307,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $1,520,333.12.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 16,936 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $2,106,160.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,385 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total value of $924,454.30.

Shares of ANET opened at $122.32 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.