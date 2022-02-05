Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.41 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,463 shares of company stock worth $15,459,180 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

