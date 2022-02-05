Arizona State Retirement System Sells 249 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

