Arizona State Retirement System Sells 255 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Service Co. International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Service Co. International by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.