Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 63,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,230,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 870,693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 503,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

WU stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

