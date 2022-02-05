Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.44-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.33. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ARW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

