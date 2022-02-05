Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.44-4.60 EPS.
Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.33. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.
Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on ARW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
