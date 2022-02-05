Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $5.72 Million in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,214,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth $54,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter worth $62,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.