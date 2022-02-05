Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 10,613 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter worth $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

SCSC opened at $31.82 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $816.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

