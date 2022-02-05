Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 18,259 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 429,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,259 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other news, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,891.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.09.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

