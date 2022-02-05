Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,215,828 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,215,828 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

