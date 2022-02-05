Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 82,488 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,488 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $994.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

