Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,513,855 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.48. The company has a market cap of £49.38 million and a PE ratio of -12.60.
About Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)
