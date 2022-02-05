Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.25. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

AZPN traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $144.83. 278,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,044. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.