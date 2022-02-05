AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 110,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,270. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

