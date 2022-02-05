Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($30.92).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.20) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Tobias Moers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,223 ($16.44) per share, with a total value of £55,035 ($73,991.66). Also, insider Anne Stevens bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.26) per share, for a total transaction of £110,670 ($148,790.00). Insiders have purchased 58,821 shares of company stock valued at $79,699,972 in the last three months.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 1,124.50 ($15.12) on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 1,115 ($14.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,266 ($30.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -4.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,310.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,655.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.