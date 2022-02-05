Atlantic Securities Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Atlantic Securities from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. cut their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.15.

NYSE SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

