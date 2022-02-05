Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.43. Atlas posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the second quarter worth about $133,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,944. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.