AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 3,235.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.60. 132,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,838. The company has a market cap of $891.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

