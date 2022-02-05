AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of AUDC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.60. 132,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 3,235.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

