Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ANZBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock remained flat at $$19.21 on Friday. 104,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.