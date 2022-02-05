Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Auto Trader Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.47) to GBX 598 ($8.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

