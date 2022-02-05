Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

AVTR traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,444. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.