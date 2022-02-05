Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.
AVTR traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,444. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
