Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $624.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.39) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Avast has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

