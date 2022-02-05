Axe (AXE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,987.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Axe has a market capitalization of $67,001.45 and approximately $37,987.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00334750 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

