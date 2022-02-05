Baader Bank Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($177.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($180.90) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.36 ($183.55).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €127.65 ($143.43) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($196.35).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

