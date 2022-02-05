Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $28.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $25.90 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $96.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $99.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $122.11 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $138.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,534. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 131,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 82.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 541,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

