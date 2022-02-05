Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.38) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.80 ($4.27).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

