Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €45.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.28 ($50.87).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.