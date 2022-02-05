Barclays Boosts Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target to €129.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €124.00 ($139.33) to €129.00 ($144.94) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €134.00 ($150.56) to €136.00 ($152.81) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.34.

Arkema stock opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37. Arkema has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $152.18.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

