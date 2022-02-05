Barclays Cuts Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 468

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 469 ($6.31) to GBX 468 ($6.29) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AV. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 459.33 ($6.18).

LON:AV opened at GBX 435.20 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99). The firm has a market cap of £16.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 415.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 406.45.

In other news, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($211,884.92). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,100.79).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

