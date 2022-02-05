Barclays Lowers Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target to GBX 245

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 245 ($3.29) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.42.

Cairn Energy stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

