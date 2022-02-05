Barclays PLC Acquires 43,435 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 256,872 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 69.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 24.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 121,372.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:TMST opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

