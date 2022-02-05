Barclays PLC Acquires 93,676 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 221.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 351,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $968.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.18. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. On average, analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.