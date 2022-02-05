Barclays PLC Buys 6,576 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Unitil by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unitil by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Unitil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE UTL opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $813.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.